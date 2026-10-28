Houston archdiocese expands mental health and disability ministry training

HOUSTON — When a teenager in her ministry lost a boyfriend to suicide, a local youth minister realized how unprepared she felt to help.

She struggled with what to say, how to address the loss and how to support grieving young people. The experience underscored a growing reality facing many Catholic parish leaders: Mental health concerns are no longer a specialized issue but a regular part of parish life.

To help meet that need, the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston has expanded mental health and disability ministry training, bringing together clergy, catechists and lay leaders for practical formation on responding to challenges ranging from suicide and trauma to disability inclusion and family stress.

More than 130 parish leaders recently participated in a two-day Disability and Mental Health Training hosted with the National Catholic Partnership on Disability, or NCPD.

Organizers said representatives from roughly three-quarters of the archdiocese’s parishes attended.

“Hosting NCPD is a big step toward welcoming all persons with disabilities into the life of the Church,” said Melissa Alvarez, associate director of faith formation for persons with disabilities. “It’s a dire need, and it’s super important that every parish knows how to do that.”

The formation grew out of the archdiocese’s “Hope and Healing” initiative led by Auxiliary Bishop Italo Dell’Oro. Originally focused on mental health literacy for clergy, the program revealed a strong desire among parish staff and ministry leaders for additional formation.

“Many leaders were asking, ‘When’s the next one? What more could I get?'” Alvarez told the Texas Catholic Herald, the archdiocesan news outlet. “They’re hungry for learning more and having that deeper knowledge.”

For Charleen Katra, NCPD’s executive director, that interest reflects what parishes across the country are experiencing.

“We have an epidemic, at this point, of mental health concerns across the country, in the world, so the Church is no different,” Katra said. “Many adults these days are really struggling, and if they’re struggling, oftentimes their children or their students are struggling.”

Pope Leo XIV’s prayer intention for October was dedicated to praying specifically for mental health ministries.

According to the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, which produces and distributes the papal prayer videos, more than 1 billion people worldwide live with a mental disorder, and less than 2% of national health budgets are dedicated to public spending on mental health.

In the U.S., more than 1 in 5 adults experience mental health issues in a given year, 1 in 20 seriously, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

The sessions in Houston addressed mental health awareness, trauma-informed care, suicide prevention, disability ministry and parish support strategies. Organizers emphasized that parish leaders are not being trained as therapists but to recognize warning signs, accompany people pastorally and connect them with professional help when needed.

“You don’t want to ever do harm naturally,” Katra said. “But you do want to know what’s necessary and when to and how to refer, and have resources available for parishes and schools.

One area of particular concern is the impact of immigration-related stress on families. Alvarez said parish leaders increasingly encounter families dealing with separation, legal uncertainty and fear, especially within Hispanic communities. To address those concerns, the training included a Spanish-language track alongside English-language sessions.

“We’ve heard from many of our parish directors about families being separated, or dealing with immigration and that fear,” Alvarez said. “They’re going through a current crisis. We’ve heard over and over that mental health is definitely a priority. There’s a great need for that.”

For Katra, addressing those needs begins with creating parish cultures where people feel welcomed, not merely accommodated.

“Inclusion is good, but meaningful belonging is different,” Katra said. “We want to move from inclusion to belonging. Both point to something greater. They point to communion.”

That sense of belonging can be especially important for people living with depression, anxiety, trauma, developmental disabilities or other challenges that may not be immediately visible.

“First and foremost, be hospitable,” Katra said.

She asked parishioners to respond with patience when encountering someone who appears distressed or behaves differently than expected. Small accommodations, such as quiet spaces during liturgies, retreats or faith formation programs, can make participation more accessible.

“We can’t see the invisible,” Katra said. “The more we can make adjustments or provide a quiet space for someone to take a break, the more access people have to fully participate.”

Gina Ferrera, who leads Amazing Grace, an adaptive-needs ministry, said the consequences of failing to create that sense of welcome can be significant.

“To feel shunned in the church, when you’re worshipping in God’s house, they’re scared,” Ferrera said. “They stop coming to Mass. They go to another denomination.”

Archdiocesan leaders hope the conversation encourages parishes to view mental health ministry and disability inclusion as essential elements of parish life.

Katra believes one of the most important steps Catholics can take is simply slowing down enough to truly see one another.

“There’s a saying you can listen someone into existence,” she said. “See Christ in them. The way you perceive someone directly affects the way you receive someone.”

For parish and ministry leaders, that message remains at the heart of the effort: ensuring that every person who enters a church, regardless of diagnosis, disability or personal struggle, knows they belong.

That message also echoes the focus of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ year-round National Catholic Mental Health Campaign: “Everyone who needs help should receive help.”