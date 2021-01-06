Mob storms U.S. Capitol after Trump urges rally attendees to demand election results be overturned: Photo gallery

Mob storms U.S. Capitol after Trump urges rally attendees to demand election...

From staff and wire reports

A pro-President Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on the day of certification of Electoral College votes Jan. 6.

Reports of shots fired and people injured have been broadcast on various news networks.

National Guard troops were summoned.

Trump earlier in the day attended a rally supporting efforts to overturn election results and urged rally attendees to go to the Capitol. A short time later a mob forced its way into the Capitol building.

Catholics were among 2,000 faith and community leaders telling Congress to ignore efforts to overturn presidential election results.

Trump sent a tweet in the afternoon asking people at the Capitol to be peaceful.

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!,” Trump tweeted

President-elect Joe Biden spoke to reporters from Wilmington at 4 p.m.

He called the mob at the Capitol “an assault on the citadel of liberty … on the most sacred of American undertakings, the doing of the people’s business.”

“What we’re seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness,” Biden said.