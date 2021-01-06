Mob storms U.S. Capitol after Trump urges rally attendees to demand election results be overturned: Photo gallery

A Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protester attempting to breach the U.S. Capitol building through a window during a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results on Capitol Hill in Washington Jan. 6, 2021. (CNS photo/Kevin Dietsch, pool via Reuters)
From staff and wire reports
A pro- President Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on the day of certification of Electoral College votes Jan. 6.
Reports of shots fired and people injured have been broadcast on various news networks.
National Guard troops were summoned.
Trump earlier in the day attended a rally supporting efforts to overturn election results and urged rally attendees to go to the Capitol. A short time later a mob forced its way into the Capitol building.
Catholics were among 2,000 faith and community leaders telling Congress to ignore efforts to overturn presidential election results.
Trump sent a tweet in the afternoon asking people at the Capitol to be peaceful.
“
I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!,” Trump tweeted
President-elect Joe Biden spoke to reporters from Wilmington at 4 p.m.
He called the mob at the Capitol “an assault on the citadel of liberty … on the most sacred of American undertakings, the doing of the people’s business.”
“What we’re seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness,” Biden said.
A Capitol police officer stands guard in front of a detained protester inside the U.S. Capitol as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building during a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results on Capitol Hill in Washington Jan. 6, 2021. (CNS photo/Jonathan Ernst, Reuters)
A Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protester attempting to breach the U.S. Capitol building through a window during a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results on Capitol Hill in Washington Jan. 6, 2021. (CNS photo/Kevin Dietsch, pool via Reuters)
Capitol police officers take positions as protesters breach the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results on Capitol Hill in Washington Jan. 6, 2021. (CNS photo/Kevin Dietsch, pool via Reuters)
A supporter of President Donald Trump attends a rally in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021, to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election. (CNS photo/Shannon Stapleton, Reuters)
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington Jan. 6, 2021. (CNS photo/Stephanie Keith, Reuters)
Supporters of President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington Jan. 6, 2021. (CNS photo/Stephanie Keith, Reuters)
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a rally near Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021, to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election. (CNS photo/Shannon Stapleton, Reuters)
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence officiate a joint session of the House and Senate at the Capitol in Washington Jan. 6, 2021. (CNS photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool via Reuters)