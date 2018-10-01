New delegate of administrative affairs named for West Virginia diocese

WHEELING, W.Va. — The layman who is the new delegate of administrative affairs for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston said he will dedicate himself to “doing the best job possible” for the people of God of West Virginia and for Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori, apostolic administrator.

A Sept. 25 announcement said Archbishop Lori had named Bryan Minor to serve in the post.

The Baltimore prelate was named apostolic administrator of the diocese Sept. 13 by Pope Francis after the pontiff accepted Bishop Michael J. Bransfield’s resignation as bishop of the statewide diocese.

Also announced Sept. 25 was that Msgr. Frederick P. Annie, vicar general and moderator of the curia, will step away from his duties at the chancery during the investigation, now underway, into allegations of sexual harassment of adults by Bishop Bransfield. The chancery positions filled by the priest cease to exist in the period between when a bishop has resigned and a new bishop has yet to be named.

Minor also currently serves as executive director of human resources for the diocese and of the West Virginia Catholic Foundation.

In a letter to clergy of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, Archbishop Lori said that Minor will assist him in “overseeing the daily operations of the diocese and will serve as the diocesan point person for the administrative issues that heretofore were the responsibility of the vicar general.”

Minor said he is honored that the archbishop has entrusted him to take on this role and responsibility for the diocese.

“I am very honored that Archbishop Lori has appointed me as his delegate while he is our apostolic administrator here in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston,” Minor said in a statement. “I do look forward to using my experience in various administrative roles during my 22 years of service thus far to assist him in managing the day to day operations of the chancery and its many departments.”

As delegate of administrative affairs, Minor said that he wants to employ the policies and procedures of Archbishop Lori so he may administer effectively, and hopes to be a liaison between staff in Wheeling and in Baltimore.

“I do not have any personal ambitions to fulfill in this role other than knowing that I will dedicate myself to doing the best job possible for the archbishop and the people of God of West Virginia,” Minor said.

“Our diocese is so special and dear to me, if I can do anything as the delegate to help the archbishop,” he continued, “it would be to sincerely engage our laity, clergy, and religious along with our educators, charitable agencies and parish communities to renew and reconnect, to heal our wounds, to make way for a new administration, and to ultimately be part of rebuilding.”

Minor also emphasized the importance of care for victims of abuse and focusing on the protection of young people and the vulnerable.

“Through heartbreaking news and difficult times in our church, we must continue to focus on the victims of abuse, abuse of all types,” Minor said. “We must care for them, pray for them and profess clearly that one victim is one victim too many. Specifically, the protection of children is of paramount importance, and we will continue to make our parishes, schools, charities and other locations safe for children so they may grow fully in God’s grace and not lose their innocence.”

Minor and his wife, Maria, have four children and are members of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Wheeling.

The investigation into allegations made against Bishop Bransfield is being led by a five-member team of laity — three men and two women, including one non-Catholic — empaneled by Archbishop Lori.

— By Colleen Rowan

Rowan is executive editor of The Catholic Spirit, newspaper of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.