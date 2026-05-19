San Diego Bishop Michael M. Pham prays for Muslim community after deadly mosque shooting

Bishop Michael M. Pham of San Diego said the faithful there “stand united in solidarity and prayer with the Muslim community” after a deadly May 18 shooting at a mosque complex in that city killed three adults, including a security guard.

The two teen suspects were later found dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

A nearby landscaper was also reported to have been shot at during the attack, but, according to police, was expected “to be OK.”

No children from the mosque’s school and no officers were injured, according to San Diego police.

Law enforcement is now investigating the shooting as a hate crime.

The attack unfolded just before 12 p.m. at the Islamic Center of San Diego, located in that city’s Clairemont neighborhood.

About two hours earlier, the mother of one teen suspect had alerted police she believed her son was suicidal and that “several of her weapons,” along with her car, had been taken, according to the San Diego police chief.

She said her son had left with a companion, both dressed in camouflage, and also said she had found a note left behind, which police later said contained “general hate speech.”

San Diego police said the suspects were ages 17 and 18, and that the names of victims and suspects were being withheld pending notifications.

Speaking at a press briefing, San Diego police chief Scott Wahl described the slain security guard’s actions as “heroic,” adding, “Undoubtedly, he saved lives today.”

Imam Taha Hassane, the Islamic Center’s director, told media that it was “extremely outrageous to target a place of worship” such as the center.

Hassane said, “The other mosques and all the places of worship in our beautiful city should always be protected.”

“The Islamic Center has been a longtime partner in our collaborative work for

justice, especially in accompanying immigrants,” said Bishop Pham in his statement.

“Houses of worship must always be sanctuaries of peace, safety, and prayer. An attack on one faith community is an attack on the sacred dignity of all human life,” said the bishop.

Speaking “on behalf of the entire Roman Catholic community of San Diego,” Bishop Pham offered “my deepest condolences, solidarity, and fervent prayers to the families of the victims and the entire Muslim community.”