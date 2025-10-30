UPDATE: Longtime writer, editor of Catholic publications jailed, awaiting trial on child pornography charges

A longtime Catholic writer and editor of prominent Catholic publications is facing federal charges of possessing child pornography and enticing a minor to create such child sexual abuse material. The charges allege multiple minor victims.

OSV News has confirmed with law enforcement officials that Gerald M. Korson is currently behind bars at the Huntington County Jail in Huntington, Indiana.

Korson’s case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley J. Miller Lowery in the U.S. District Court’s Northern District of Indiana, Fort Wayne Division.

According to court documents, the 65-year-old Korson — a former editor of OSV Newsweekly from June 15, 1998, until Nov. 11, 2007 — was initially arrested and charged in December 2024. (OSV Newsweekly was published by Our Sunday Visitor, Inc., the parent company of OSV News, from 1912 until September 2024.)

Korson freelanced for multiple Catholic publications, including OSV Newsweekly, in subsequent years.

Korson also served as editor of the magazine of Legatus, an international organization of lay Catholic business executives. In a statement emailed to OSV News Oct. 30, Laura Sacha, chief operating officer of Legatus International, said, “This is the first that Legatus has heard about this, and there was no misconduct when he was a contractor with Legatus.”

Korson was most recently listed as editor on the Summer 2025 issue of Legatus magazine. In a follow-up statement the same day to OSV News, Sacha said that Korson “worked as a contractor as the Editor of Legatus Magazine from November 2022 to September 2025.”

A superseding indictment filed in August 2025 indicates the alleged offenses took place in 2023 and 2024.

In an Oct. 29 statement, OSV confirmed that “Gerald Korson worked at OSV from 1998 to 2007 as editor of OSV’s weekly newspaper.

“At no time was OSV aware of any malfeasance on his part,” said the company. “OSV is committed to transparency and to justice at all times. Korson’s alleged victims and his family are in our prayers, as is Korson himself.”

After his initial arrest in late December 2024, Korson was released from custody in early January 2025, on condition that he have no unsupervised contact with minors.

In addition, he was directed not to possess or operate a device with internet access unless he had court approval. Probation officers also installed monitoring software on his devices, with Korson required to cover the cost, as case proceedings continued.

On Aug. 27, 2025, a grand jury issued a superseding indictment, charging Korson with two felony counts: inducing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the creation of child pornography during the period January to February 2023, and possession of child pornography between January 2024 and early September 2024.

According to the detention order following the superseding indictment, “the Government discovered new evidence of multiple alleged victims and filed a superseding indictment adding a count of coercion, with a presumption of detention.”

As a result, said the detention order, “the Court reopened the detention hearing due to this new information.”

The detention order stated that “the charged crimes involve use of a computer,” while noting that “probation’s ability to supervise the defendant’s use of his own, or another person’s, devices connected to the Internet is extremely difficult.”

The detention order added, “The defendant has not rebutted the presumption.”

Korson — who has pleaded not guilty — was reincarcerated Sept. 23, with the detention order citing a “strong” weight of evidence against him, while indicating his release would pose “serious danger to any person or the community.”

On Oct. 23, Korson’s attorney, Robert W. Gevers, II, filed a motion to allow his client “to receive a private, face-to-face” psychological forensic evaluation at the jail.

The motion stated that Korson had been “in the process” of seeking that assessment prior to his incarceration, and that the purpose was to provide the defense with “any and all defenses and mitigating factors in the representation of Mr. Korson.”

Gevers declined to comment about the case to OSV News. An email sent by OSV News to Lowery, who is prosecuting the case, has not yet received a response.

Korson’s trial is set to begin March 17, 2026, with the deadline for filing a plea agreement Feb. 24, 2026.