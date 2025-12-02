‘You can feel God present,’ says teen from Kentucky parish attending NCYC for first time

INDIANAPOLIS — For anyone who has not attended the National Catholic Youth Conference in Indianapolis, the number of young Catholic participants can be overwhelming.

A group of four first-timers from Cristo Rey Parish in Florence, Kentucky, certainly thought so.

Not only were the 16,000 youths at this year’s Nov. 20-22 event more Catholics than the four teens had seen at one time, but the number was equal to half the population of their entire hometown.

Henry Cruz stood in the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis taking in the scene Nov. 20.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said the high school freshman on the first day of the conference. “The environment is filled with a lot of energy, and you can feel God present.”

This was not just the first time he and his three friends — Joseph Barragan, Brian Domingo-Simon and Alan Orzco — attended NCYC. It was the first time their parish had ever sent a group to the youth-focused event.

Cristo Rey was founded in the Diocese of Covington, Kentucky, in 2004. The Hispanic faith community did not have its own church until about 10 years ago.

“It means a lot for them to be here because they are kids who don’t see anything but just what’s within our (faith) community,” said the group’s chaperone Maricela Cruz. Cruz, Henry’s mom, helps with the formation of the parish’s confirmands.

“We are called the universal church,” she continued. “But when we don’t go out there, we don’t know what that means. Here (at NCYC), they can get to interact with other people and see that our church is not just our parish.”

The four teens were chosen from among Cristo Rey’s youths to attend the conference based on their service within the parish, Cruz told The Criterion, the news outlet of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. The group’s registration and expenses were paid for by the parish and with scholarships through the Diocese of Covington.

Because he was selected, “I think it’s a blessing to be here,” said high school junior Alan Orozco Nov. 20. “It’s a big opportunity for me.”

Cristo Rey’s parochial administrator, Father Roberto Becerra Reyes, was not able to join the group.

But speaking by phone, with Cruz interpreting in Spanish and English, he said he was glad for the boys “to be part of this great thing of our church.”

The priest didn’t send the teens with a specific task in mind. But he hoped they might return with a desire “to strengthen the church and the growth of the parish in spirit, and to keep going with the mission of growing the church as young adults.”

By the end of the conference on Nov. 22, the teens had moved from excited to ignited.

“It was incredible,” Henry said about the experience, with Alan adding it was “really powerful, really beautiful.”

“I met a lot of people,” said Brian, a high school freshman. “We traded bracelets and just started talking about where they’re from, what church they go to.”

Joseph, a high school junior, also appreciated getting to “talk to other people who feel and think about religion like I do.”

Hearing Pope Leo XIV address the 16,000 teens during a live digital session Nov. 21 in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis was a highlight.

“People think of children as the church of the future,” Henry recalled. “But with the pope saying we are the church of now, it really impacted me.”

Even more impactful for the four teens was experiencing adoration with 16,000 young Catholics in Lucas Oil Stadium.

“It really grabbed my spirit,” said Brian. “We were sitting on the floor right next to the monstrance. During adoration, I just felt embraced by Jesus and felt his love.”

Henry agreed.

“My favorite part was adoration,” he said. “I’ve been before [to adoration], but I felt something different there, something more special. … It felt amazing to see how many kids truly believe.”

Alan, too, was touched by the time in adoration. But he also appreciated the music performance earlier in the evening.

“Everyone coming together praising with music, jumping, singing — it was cool seeing all the youth come together and sing their hearts out to the Lord,” he said.

Joseph was one of those lending his voice in praise during adoration.

“I was singing my heart out and able to let myself adore (Christ) without worrying about getting judged, because other people were doing the same thing,” he said.

As the teens talked about the impact of their NCYC experience, it seemed like Father Reyes’ hopes might come to fruition.

“I want to do more things to help my church or help start a youth group and get young people involved in it,” said Joseph.

Henry feels called to do the same.

“I definitely want to make a youth group here (at Cristo Rey) and involve the younger people more in our church, get them to come to adoration and get together to praise the Lord as a young group of kids,” he said.

The theme of NCYC this year in English and Spanish was “I AM/Yo Soy.” As the teens from Cristo Rey reflected on their experience, they developed their own “I AM”statements to capture their post-conference feelings.

Henry: “I AM chosen.”

Brian: “I AM loved.”

Alan: “I AM Jesus Christ’s son.”

Joseph: “I AM called.”

Joseph had one more statement to add about NCYC: “It was the most amazing, best experience I ever had.”