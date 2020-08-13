Archmere Academy teacher participates in National History Day summer program

CLAYMONT — Kristen Witte, a teacher at Archmere Academy in Claymont, was one of 98 teachers nationwide selected for a National History Day summer professional development program. This new course will use online Library of Congress resources to develop and support historical arguments.

Over the course of the series, Witte has explored digitized primary sources from the Library of Congress, engaged in four live webinar programs and discussions with fellow educators, and developed resources to use with students in her classroom, according to National History Day.

Witte was selected by the National History Day program in Delaware. All 50 states and the District of Columbia, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and international school programs have NHD affiliates.

Witte received free tuition, graduate credits and materials for the online program because of her selection.