Bishop Malooly Christmas message: ‘Silent Night’ returns us to simplicity of Jesus’ birth

Below is the Christmas message in two languages from Bishop W. Francis Malooly of the Diocese of Wilmington.

This year marks the anniversary of a Christmas institution that is indelibly ingrained into the very fabric of our celebration of the Incarnation. It was 200 years ago that the world’s most famous Christmas song, “Silent Night,” was first heard. Austrians Joseph Mohr, a priest who wrote the lyrics; and Franz Xaver Gruber, a teacher who composed the music; sang the song for the very first time at St. Nikola Church in Oberndorf near Salzburg on Dec. 24, 1818.

“Silent Night” is a song for the common people. We can assume this because of its simplicity, and because Father Mohr wrote the words in German, not Latin, which was the language of worship of the time. It brings us to the very stable where “all is calm, all is bright.” Through the song’s imagery, we see the Mother and her “holy infant, so tender and mild.” Despite the humble surroundings, the baby Jesus “sleeps in heavenly peace.” What a beautiful, uncomplicated image.

One of the most famous stories involving “Silent Night” occurred on Christmas Eve 1914 during World War I. British troops on the Western Front, exhausted and frightened in their trenches, heard the sounds of rifles and shells cease. In the silence, a voice arose singing the famous hymn. Soon other voices, both English and German, joined in. For a brief time, the horror of war was replaced by heavenly peace.

This Christmas, when we hear or sing “Silent Night,” may we be transported to the humble birthplace of the Word Made Flesh. Let us allow the simple lyrics and beautiful melody to replace the anxiety of our world with heavenly peace and joy. Let us join the heavenly hosts singing, “Alleluia! Christ the Savior is born, Christ the Savior is born!”

May you have a blessed Christmas.

Sincerely Yours in Christ

Most Rev. W. Francis Malooly

Bishop of Wilmington

Este año celebramos el aniversario de una tradición navideña profundamente arraigada en nuestra celebración de la Encarnación. Hace 200 años en la Iglesia de San Nicolás de Oberndorf, cerca de Salzburgo, dos austriacos cantaron por primera vez “Noche de Paz”, el villancico más conocido del mundo. Los cantantes eran Joseph Mohr, el sacerdote que escribió la letra, y Franz Xaver Gruber, el maestro que compuso la melodía.

Podemos inferir por su sencillez que “Noche de paz” es una canción compuesta para el pueblo. Además, el Padre Mohr escribió la letra en alemán, y no en latín, idioma dedicada en aquel entonces a la adoración de Dios. La canción nos lleva al pesebre donde “brilla la estrella de paz”. Por medio de las imágenes de la canción, vemos a María y al “niñito Jesús” dormido en la paz celestial a pesar del lugar tan humilde. ¡Qué imagen más pura y hermosa!

Una de las historias más famosas relacionadas con “Noche de paz” tuvo lugar en la víspera de la Navidad del año 1914 durante la Primera Guerra Mundial. Los soldados ingleses, sufriendo cansancio y terror en las trincheras del frente occidental, se dieron cuenta de que había cesado el ruido de los tiros. Del silencio surgió una voz que cantaba el himno conocido. Prontos se levantaron otras voces en inglés y en alemán. Por un momento breve, la paz celestial suplantó el horror de la guerra.

Que el canto “Noche de paz”, escuchado o cantado, nos lleve al pesebre humilde del Verbo Hecho Carne. Dejemos que la letra sencilla y la hermosa melodía suplanten las ansiedades de nuestro mundo con la paz y la alegría divinas, y unamos nuestras voces a las de los ejércitos celestiales para cantar: “¡Aleluya! ¡Ha nacido Cristo el Salvador!”

Les deseo a todos ustedes unas navidades repletas de bendiciones.

Sinceramente en Nuestro Señor,

El Reverendísimo W. Francis Malooly

Obispo de Wilmington