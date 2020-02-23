Bishop Malooly installs Father Joseph W. McQuaide as rector of Cathedral of St. Peter, pastor of St. Mary and St. Patrick parishes

It wasn’t the typical 4 p.m. Mass Feb. 22 at the Cathedral of St. Peter as Bishop Malooly installed Father Joseph W. McQuaide IV as rector of the Cathedral of St. Peter in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Before a congregation of family, friends, co-workers and fellow priests and religious, the diocesan chancellor was also installed as pastor of neighboring parishes St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception and St. Patrick.

Bishop Malooly said in his homily that it was nearly nine years ago that he ordained McQuaide in the same cathedral.

“A lot has happened in that time,” the bishop said.

Pointing to the bishop’s chair in the cathedral, Bishop Malooly said “this chair in a very practical way is an extension of St. Peter and the rector is an extension of the bishop. You are the son of the living God, a gentle shepherd and wise leader.”

In remarks near the end of Mass, Father McQuaide said he was proud his parents, Joseph III and Elaine, godparents and immediate and extended family could be there for the installation with friends and colleagues.

“In the past few days, I’ve gone back and forth from being elated, humbled and nervous about today, but always filled with joy,” he said.

Father McQuaide takes over for Father Leonard Klein, who died Dec. 4 after a battle with cancer.