Bishop Malooly joins religious men and women at Holy Family church to celebrate World Day for Consecrated Life: Photo gallery

Each year, the Catholic church celebrates the World Day for Consecrated Life. Instituted by Pope John Paul II in 1997, the celebration is in conjunction with the feast of the Presentation of the Lord, also known as Candlemas Day, commemorating the coming of Christ through the symbolic lighting of candles.

Consecrated men and women are called to spread the light and love of Jesus Christ through their unique witness of selfless service, such as caring for the poor, the contemplative work of prayer, or through their professional careers.

On Feb. 2, Pope Francis celebrated Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome to recognize and pray for the essential role of consecrated persons in the life of the church and to express gratitude for their service to the Church.

Parishes in the United States also celebrated consecrated life during the weekend of February 1-2, recognizing the essential role of consecrated persons in the life of the church. They pray for engaged members of their local communities, consecrated men and women who bring the presence of Jesus to all they encounter throughout their day, allowing his Spirit to live and move within them so that the truth of the Gospel can be proclaimed to all.