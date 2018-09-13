Bishop Malooly: Make investment in future, support ‘Share in the Spirit’

Dear Friends,

For nearly 190 years, Catholic schools in our area have been forming and educating students in the Catholic tradition, teaching them to honor the dignity of each human person and encouraging them to grow in the image and likeness of God. Through our Catholic schools we reach not only the children who seek an education in an environment where prayer and service are infused into daily living and learning, but also their parents, family and friends who see firsthand the values each day.

The importance of having our children begin their day with prayer, freely talking about faith in God and incorporating essential moral values into their daily lives cannot be underestimated. The Catholic school experience not only prepares our children for challenges they will face as adults, it also prepares them to become the intellectual and honorable leaders of our next generation.

It is, however, unfortunate that we are unable to provide a Catholic education to every child who desires one. The cost of education is increasing and the resources of many of our families have been stretched to the limit.

On September 22 and 23, the diocese will conduct its annual Share in the Spirit collection. Monies drawn from the diocesan Vision for the Future education trust and raised through the Share in the Spirit collection enable the diocese to make Catholic education affordable to many families who desire it, regardless of their economic circumstances. This year $650,000 in tuition assistance will be allocated to 310 students. While this support is significant, there were nearly 500 other students whose families qualified for aid but who will go unassisted because of limited resources.

By supporting the Share in the Spirit collection you will not only help to pass on the gift of a Catholic education to the children who seek it, but you will also be making a valuable investment in the future of our Church.

May God bless you for all that you do in His name.

Sincerely yours in Our Lord,

Most Rev. W. Francis Malooly

Bishop of Wilmington