Blue Mass in Diocese of Wilmington set to honor first responders Oct. 2 at St. Elizabeth Church

The annual Blue Mass to honor those who serve our community in the public safety sector (police, fire, EMS, and military), will be Friday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. at Saint Elizabeth Church, Cedar and Clayton Streets, in Wilmington.

Although first responders and military are encouraged to attend, due to attendance limitations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mass will also be livestreamed on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube Channel – YouTube.com/DioceseOfWilm.

Bishop Malooly will preside at the Mass. Father Michael Murray, OSFS, assistant provincial of the Wilmington-Philadelphia Province of the Oblates of Saint Francis de Sales and chaplain of the Wilmington Fire Department will be the homilist.

Although this will be a Catholic Mass, those of other faiths are warmly welcomed to attend, either in-person or via YouTube, and pray for those who risk their lives for the sake of public safety. Those in attendance at Saint Elizabeth Church are required to wear masks and social-distance. More information is available at cdow.org/bluemass.