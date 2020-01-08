Catholic Charities encourages donations of coats, blankets and more as part of ‘Warm Up Winter’

As temperatures decline, Catholic Charities is preparing to “Warm Up Winter” for its most vulnerable neighbors by collecting new and “gently used” blankets and other bedding, coats, hats and gloves at each of its office locations now through the end of January. Catholic Charities will distribute the donated goods through its various programs.

Staff at all locations will accept donations between 9 a.m-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All donated items should be clean, in good condition, and ready to use. Keep in mind that Catholic Charities staff cannot clean, mend, or repair items, and merchandise not fit for distribution must be discarded at Catholic Charities expense.

Donors can bring their coats and blankets to any of the following Catholic Charities locations and receive a tax receipt.

Main Office, 2601 W. 4th St., Wilmington, 19805, (302) 655-9624.

Bayard House, 300 Bayard Ave., Wilmington, 19805, (302) 654-1184

Thrift Store, 1320 E. 23rd St., Wilmington, 19802, (302) 764-2717.

Marydale Retirement Village, 135 Jeandell Drive, Newark, 19713, (302) 368-2784

Kent County Office, 2099 S DuPont Hwy., Dover, 19901, (302) – 674-1600

Sussex County Office, 406 S. Bedford Ave., Suite 9, Georgetown 19947, (302) 856-9578

Casa San Francisco, 127 Broad St., Milford, 19968, (302) 684-8694

Seton Center, 30632 Hampden Ave., Princess Anne, Md., 21853, (410) 651-9608)