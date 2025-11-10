Catholic Youth Ministry of Diocese of Wilmington strikes partnership with MLS’ Philadelphia Union, includes discounted playoff tickets

Catholic Youth Ministry has partnered with the Philadelphia Union to offer CYM families discounted tickets to Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference semifinal match later this month. The Union will play either Nov. 22 or 23 at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa., against an opponent to be determined.

Tickets purchased through the exclusive link are only available to registered CYM members and are expected to sell out quickly. Each ticket purchased also will help the organization qualify for an on-field experience. They are available at https://www.gofevo.com/event/CYMSportsxPhiladelphiaUnionSemiFinals.

According to athletics coordinator Don Tees, CYM will be partnering with the Union in 2026 to include a ticket in every participant and coach’s registration and to be selected for a pregame experience before kickoff or during the national anthem, or at halftime. CYM is also planning a faith and family night at Subaru Park with Union players and coaches.

For more information, contact cymsports@cdow.org.