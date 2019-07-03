Dialog wins six awards at annual Catholic Media Conference in Fla.

The Dialog won six awards from the 2019 Catholic Press Association during the annual Catholic Media Conference in June in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The paper won third place for best layout of article or column in a non-weekly diocesan paper with a circulation of 25,000 or less for “Walking His Way,” which appeared March 30, 2018. The CPA committee said the “image choices and layout not only enhance the article, but give a sense of movement and bring the reader into the piece.” Dialog editor/general manager Joseph P. Owens, production coordinator Virginia O’Shea and freelance photographer Don Blake were cited.

Dialog reporter Mike Lang received an honorable mention in best news writing on a local or regional event for “Padua celebrates student’s delayed graduation.” The article published Feb. 2, 2018 chronicled the school’s reception for Kelly Muschiatti, who received her diploma in front of the entire school after suffering life-threatening injuries in a car accident in March 2016.

Lang placed second in best reporting of social justice issues — life and dignity of the human person for “A lifelong connection,” his Sept. 28 piece on the decision of Archmere Academy principal John Jordan to donate a kidney to Michael Hare, an Archmere graduate and friend. The committee said, “This emotionally and thoughtfully written story about organ donation provides personal insights about a donor’s decision and shows the ripple effects that one person’s life can have on many others.”

Owens earned an honorable mention for best reporting on vocations to priesthood, religious life or diaconate for “Vocations Day: Use your talents and it will make a difference.’” The story appeared Nov. 9, 2018.

In the category best special supplement — one-time special issue, The Dialog placed third for the 48-page “Rejoicing in the Lord for 150 years,” which published Oct. 26, 2018. The supplement appeared ahead of the Diocese of Wilmington’s convocation in Ocean City, Md. According to the awards committee, “A Q and A interview with the diocese bishop is a unique piece within the supplement as a reflective perspective on the diocese’s 150th anniversary. There is also a graphic on the first page, ‘The Diocese by the Numbers,’ that’s a quick, yet in-depth and effective look at the diocese.” Owens, Lang, O’Shea and advertising representative Ingrid Thomas were honored.

The final award for The Dialog went to Blake. It was third place in the category best photograph — feature photo for “Back to school joy, which appeared on Aug. 31, 2018. The committee said, “A great capture of raw emotion that surely brought joy to readers.”