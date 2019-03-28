Former Padua, Archmere teacher Father Brian A. Zielinski dies at 77

MIDDLETOWN – Father Brian A. Zielinski, who formerly was a teacher in the Diocese of Wilmington, died March 24. He was a member of the Norbertine Community of the Immaculate Conception Priory in Middletown.

Father Zielinski, who would have celebrated his 78th birthday on April 3, was born in Philadelphia and joined the Order of Prémontré in 1959. He was ordained to the priesthood at Daylesford Abbey in Paoli, Pa., in 1971.

In the Diocese of Wilmington, he taught at Padua Academy in Wilmington, and he served as a teacher and campus minister at Archmere Academy in Claymont from 1986-2000. He also chaired the theology department at Archmere during those years.

He also served in administrative capacities with his religious community, including prior of the Immaculate Conception Priory when it was based in Claymont, and, in his last years, superior and liturgy director of the Middletown priory. He was also a pastor in the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

As a young man, Father Zielinski received a certificate from the Culinary Institute of America and was known for his abilities as a chef.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at his childhood parish, St. Casimir Lithuanian Church, 324 Wharton St., Philadelphia, on Saturday. A viewing will begin at 10 a.m., followed by Mass at 11. Burial will be private. Father James B. Herring, prior of the Immaculate Conception Priory, will preside. Donations in Father Zielinski’s name can be made to the Norbertine Retirement Fund, Immaculate Conception Priory, 1269 Baytown Road, Middletown, DE 19709.