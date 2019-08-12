Grant will benefit Casa San Francisco clients

Casa San Francisco in Milton, part of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington, has received a $5,000 grant from the Carl M. Freeman Foundation and its Freeman Assists Communities with Extra Support (FACES) program. The money will be used to purchase transportation services from local vendors so that clients can attend appointments, apply for jobs and get to job interviews.

Casa San Francisco is a 12-bed emergency shelter that gives single adults a 30-day stay to find the necessary supports to end their homelessness. During their residence, the clients work with a case manager, who can refer them to appropriate community services and encourage them in attempts at employment. The case manager also coordinates health services with state service centers and other appropriate facilities.

“We know that lack of transportation is a leading service gap for the homeless,” said Richelle A. Vible, executive director of Catholic Charities. “Sussex County also has limited evening and weekend public transportation services, and transit service between urban and rural areas. These shortages prevent Casa clients from accessing jobs in the suburbs and rural areas in Sussex County. The funding we have received from the FACES program will empower our clients in their journey towards self-sufficiency and breaking the cycle of homelessness.”