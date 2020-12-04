Holy Cross School in Dover celebrates a successful Giving Tuesday, tops in Delaware

DOVER — Holy Cross School raised nearly $32,000 during the #GiveCatholic campaign on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, joining thousands of other schools around the world in raising money and giving back to the community. As of Dec. 3, that made Holy Cross the top fundraiser out of all of the National Catholic Education Association-affiliated schools, the school said.

According to the school, $31,890.35 was generated for curriculum upgrades, extracurricular activities such as sports and clubs, general school needs and technology improvements. The teachers and students will celebrate this accomplishment with a surprise on Facebook Live on Dec. 8.

The national #GiveCatholic campaign results show that $11,891,429 was raised from 45,271 donors for 1,666 Catholic ministries across the globe, according to Holy Cross. The school’s individual numbers included 155 donors, 96 of whom were school families. There were 53 alumni, parishioner, extended family members or teachers who donated. Three were anonymous, and nine businesses contributed.

Holy Cross was the top fundraiser in Delaware and 61st in the country, it said, as of Dec. 3. The next #GiveCatholic campaign is scheduled for Giving Tuesday next Nov. 30.