Lincoln Crowley, Saint Mark’s High School: ‘Every experience has the power to help us grow’

Class of ’26, we did it!

Now, I know that statement may be overused, but I want every one of you to take a second and appreciate all that you have persevered through. This class has undergone a numerous amount of change. From having three different principals in four years, a new schedule rotation, and the new uniforms, this class has been through the thick and thin. I still remember freshman year feeling like a flamingo in a flock of pigeons, wearing the new uniforms in the hallways. And yet here we are.

But as I look into the crowd, I remind myself that not all change is bad. All of us have brought positive changes to this school. Whether that’s winning six state championships during our four-year tenure, people in our class starting many amazing clubs like the Spartan Spirit Club. Thank you, Luke Podolak. Or just making your teachers and family members proud. All of these things are positive changes that you are responsible for.

It may not look like it, but I played football here at this school my freshman year. I attended every summer practice in preparation for the season and got called to play cornerback in our first scrimmage against St. Georges. My third play ever on a field, I was met with what looked like a 200-pound varsity running back out for blood. I took a breath, got in my stance and braced for impact, and the next moment I was watching planes fly up in the clouds on my back.

From that point on, I knew the sport wasn’t for me. I still finished the season but decided to move my talents to cross country the next year instead. Even though football might sound like a mistake, I don’t regret playing one bit. Many of my closest friends I have I met on that team. Many stories and memories I still joke about happened during that season.

I am telling you all this because change is rarely comfortable in the moment. At the time, I thought football was just something I tried and failed at. Looking back now, I realize it changed me in ways I never expected. It introduced me to people who became some of my closest friends and gave me memories I will carry long after graduation. Not every experience is meant to last forever, but every experience has the power to help us grow.

Now, as a class we once again have to endure more change. Thinking about the future, a quote from John A. Shedd comes to mind: “A ship in a harbor is safe, but that’s not what ships are built for.” This school, the amazing teachers, parents and peers have all helped build each and every one of you, ready for your next big change. Whether that be entering the workforce, taking a gap year or, for most of us, going to a university maybe hundreds of miles away from home, you are ready.

This world is far from perfect. Not even God made the world perfect. Genesis 1:31, “And God saw everything that he had made, and behold, it was very good.” But that isn’t stopping us from making it better. So, I leave the Class of ’26 with this message: Be the change that you want to see.