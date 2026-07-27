Longtime Delaware priest Father Roy Fielding Pollard Jr. dies at 86

Rev. Roy Fielding Pollard, Jr., age 86, of Newark, DE passed away on July 22, 2026. He was born in Wilmington, Delaware on March 13, 1940, a son of the late Roy and Ada (Hullinger) Pollard.

He received his early education at Mary C.I. Williams Elementary, Bayard Junior High, Wilmington Senior High, and Salesianum High School, Wilmington, Delaware. He began studies for the priesthood at St. Mary’s College, St. Mary, Kentucky.

After completion of studies of St. Mary’s Seminary, Baltimore, Maryland, he was ordained on May 21, 1966, at the Cathedral of St. Peter by Bishop Michael W. Hyle. He was first assigned as associate pastor to SS. Peter and Paul Church, Easton, Maryland. In 1966 he was transferred as associate pastor to St. Catherine of Siena Church, Woodcrest, Wilmington, Delaware. In 1967 he became associate pastor to St. Matthew Church, Woodcrest, Wilmington, Delaware. In 1970 he was assigned as associate pastor to Our Lady of Fatima Church, New Castle, Delaware. In 1976 he was transferred as associate pastor to St. John the Beloved Church, Wilmington, Delaware. He was named pastor of St. Benedict Church, Ridgely, Maryland in 1977. In 1982 he became pastor of St. Ann Church, Bethany Beach, Delaware. He was transferred in 1985 as pastor to St. Helena Church, Bellefonte, Delaware. In 1991 he became pastor of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Hockessin, Delaware.

He has served as diocesan chaplain to the Boy Scouts, a member of the Diocesan Cemetery Committee, board member of the Ulster Project Delaware, of the Diocesan Tribunal, of the school personnel committee, and board member of the Boy Scouts of America. He has received the St. George Award. In 2003 he was appointed pastor of Holy Spirit Church in New Castle and in 2007 he was transferred as pastor to St. Paul Church, Delaware City. He retired in 2010 and spent time living in Charlestown, Maryland, before relocating to Newark, DE.

Rev. Pollard is survived by his sister, Maria Burley and her husband, Steve; his nieces, Jennifer Maldonado (Eduardo) and Lisa Burley; and his great niece and nephew, Leonardo and Noelia Maldonado.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday July 31st at 11 A.M. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike Hockessin, DE. Friends and family are invited to a visitation prior to Mass at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Priests Retirement Fund, c/o Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, 1925 Delaware Avenue,

Wilmington, DE 19806. Online condolences may be made at www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.