Mark J. Record, former elementary school principal in Diocese of Wilmington, dies at 67

Mark J. Record, the former principal of Most Blessed Sacrament and St. Francis de Sales schools in the Diocese of Wilmington, died March 26 at home. He was 67.

Record graduated from Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh and Edinboro (Pa.) University before embarking on a career in education. After working briefly in Bradford, Pa., he moved to the Eastern Shore and spent 30 years in Worcester County Public Schools as a special-education and alternative-education teacher, assistant principal, and principal.

He moved to the Diocese of Wilmington in 2007 as principal of St. Francis de Sales School in Salisbury, Md., and in 2010 he moved to Most Blessed Sacrament in Berlin, Md., until he retired in 2020.

Record retired in order to focus on his health. He made his decision “with a heavy heart,” he said.

In announcing Record’s retirement, diocesan superintendent of schools Louis De Angelo wrote to the Most Blessed Sacrament community that the principal “was an instructional innovator in teaching methodologies and technology use in schools, always seeking to enhance a sound academic program.”

Record was involved in the local community, serving on the boards of several organizations. He also helped raise money for various scholarships and other causes.

Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Rae Ann; two sons; a daughter; and five grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. on March 30 at the Burbage Funeral Home, 108 William St., Berlin, Md. The Mass of Christian Burial is set for March 31 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Church, 535 Riverside Dr., Salisbury, Md.

Donations in Record’s memory for tuition assistance can be sent to Most Blessed Sacrament School, 11242 Racetrack Road, Berlin, MD 21811.