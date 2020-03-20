Mark Record, principal of Most Blessed Sacrament School for 10 years, announces retirement

BERLIN, Md. — Mark Record, who has been the principal of Most Blesed Sacrament School in Berlin, Md., for the past 10 years, has announced that he will retire, effective June 30. Record has been on medical leave since late November.

“While on leave, I have certainly missed the students, staff and parents of MBS,” he wrote in a letter to school families. “However, I have been fortunate to realize the rest and healing that my medical condition requires.”

He wrote that he is stepping down “with a heavy heart,” but after discussions with his family and a lot prayer, it is the correct decision.

“MBS holds a special place in my heart, and I want only what is best for the current students and for the future of the school.”

Before Most Blessed Sacrament, Record was principal at St. Francis de Sales School in Salisbury, Md., for three years.

According to diocesan superintendent of schools Louis De Angelo, Record “was an instructional innovator in teaching methodologies and technology use in schools, always seeking to enhance a sound academic program.”

“Mr. Record has left a strong imprint on the staff and families of the schools where he has served, and we are appreciative of the opportunity to have worked with him,” De Angelo wrote to the Most Blessed Sacrament community.

Kathleen Manns has been serving as principal during Record’s absence. She will continue in this role at least through the 2020-21 school year, according to the diocese.

Most Blessed Sacrament, which opened in 200X, is located next to one of its sponsoring parishes, St. John Neumann. The other seven sponsoring parishes are St. Ann, Bethany Beach; St. Edmond’s, Rehoboth Beach; St. Jude the Apostle, Lewes; St. Luke/St. Andrew, Ocean City; St. Mary Star of the Sea, Ocean City; Our Lady of Lourdes, Seaford; and St. Michael the Archangel, Georgetown.