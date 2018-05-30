Voters Guide: Maryland Catholic Conference 2018 primary election candidate surveys

ABOUT THE SURVEYS

Every election year, the Maryland Catholic Conference surveys the state’s candidates for U.S. Congress, Governor, and the Maryland General Assembly on their positions regarding issues of interest to Catholics.

The responses of the Democratic and Republican primary candidates appear on the grids below. The races are of significance to Diocese of Wilmington voters on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

The candidates were asked to either “agree” or “disagree” with a list of issue statements. The ✔ indicates the candidate agrees with the statement. The X indicates the candidate disagrees with the statement. The blank response to a statement means the candidate did not choose a position on that issue.

Candidates were given the opportunity to provide a brief statement at the end of the survey on why Maryland Catholics should vote for them. Those comments are available on the Maryland Catholic Conference website: www.mdcatholic.org/elections.

Each candidate received the survey by email. Non-responding candidates received the survey by email multiple times and were contacted at least once by phone, if a number was provided to the Maryland State Board of Elections.

The Maryland Catholic Conference does not endorse or oppose any candidate, under any circumstance, and no inference of endorsement or opposition should be concluded as a result of the information provided here.

KEY

✔ = Agree

X = Disagree

Blank = Did Not Choose A Position on That Issue

D = Democrat

R = Republican

*= Incumbent

ELECTION DATES IN MARYLAND

June 14-21: Early Voting (primary election)

Tuesday, June 26: Primary election (U.S. Congress, Governor, General Assembly)

Tuesday, October 16: Deadline to register to vote in general election

October 25-November 1: Early Voting (general election)

Tuesday, November 6: Primary election (U.S. Congress, Governor, General Assembly)

EARLY VOTING

Early voting will be held Thursday, June 14 through Thursday, June 21. Visit https://elections.maryland.gov/voting/early_voting.html for more information and for locations.

HOW TO IDENTIFY YOUR STATE AND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS

To identify you legislative district, go to www.mdcatholic.org/findyourlegislator.