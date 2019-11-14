Michael J. Hare to receive 2020 Reese award from Catholic Charities of Diocese of Wilmington

Delaware native Michael J. Hare will receive the Msgr. Thomas J. Reese Award at the Catholic Charities Annual Tribute Dinner on Wednesday, April 1, Catholic Charities of Diocese of Wilmington announced.

Bishop Malooly will present the award at the dinner to be held at the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington.

The award, created in 1989 in memory of Msgr. Thomas J. Reese, community activist and longtime director of Catholic Social Services, the forerunner of Catholic Charities, recognizes exemplary individuals who have demonstrated a deep commitment to promoting and restoring the well-being of people — Catholic Charities’ mission.

“Michael J. Hare has demonstrated his dedication to community service throughout the years and continues to selflessly serve the most vulnerable in our communities. He is the epitome of a humanitarian and reflects the qualities of Monsignor Reese and his commitment to easing human suffering,” said Richelle A. Vible, executive director of Catholic Charities.

Hare serves on Bishop Malooly’s Pastoral Council and on the Vocations Admissions Board for the Diocese of Wilmington. He also served as president of Saint Elizabeth Parish Council and is a founder and chair of the annual Feast of Saint Elizabeth celebration. He is co-chair of the Saint Patrick’s Day Society, which has raised more than $2 million for the Saint Patrick’s Center, an organization that provides vital services for the underserved on Wilmington’s east side. Additionally, Hare serves on the boards of St. Edmond’s Academy, the Latin American Community Center, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware, Salvation Army Delaware, and Delaware Technical Community College. He is also a former member of the Archmere Academy Board of Trustees.

Hare is executive vice president for development at the Buccini/Pollin Group.

A native of Wilmington, he is a graduate of Saint Edmond’s Academy and Archmere Academy. He received a degree in public administration from St. Joseph’s University. He also attended Fels Center of Government at the University of Pennsylvania.

Catholic Charities, serving those in need for 190 years, offers a wide range of services to strengthen families, care for children, assist the disadvantaged, and build human relationships throughout Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland.