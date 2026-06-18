Ministry for Black Catholics to host fifth annual Juneteenth celebration at St. Joseph’s Church in Wilmington

Ministry for Black Catholics to host fifth annual Juneteenth celebration at St....

The Diocese of Wilmington Ministry for Black Catholics will host its fifth annual Juneteenth celebration on June 19 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1012 French St., Wilmington.

Alicia Fontnette, an assistant professor of Africana Studies at the University of Delaware, is the keynote speaker. She is currently the membership chairperson for the National Council for Black Studies, and she is the founder of Transformative Educational Coaching, which assists college professors in switching from a lecture style to one of student dialog and discourse, according to the University of Delaware website.

The program at St. Joe’s also includes music from the Hildemann Chroale, Sine Nomine and the Wilmington Diocese Gospel Choir.

Refreshments will be served after the program.