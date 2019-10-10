Most Blessed Sacrament participates in Knights of Columbus soccer challenge in Berlin, Md.

BERLIN, Md. — Representatives from the Knights of Columbus Ocean City Council No. 9053 held their annual soccer challenge at Most Blessed Sacrament School on Sept. 27. The challenge offers students the opportunity to compete to reach an international level of competition, the school said.

For this event, students in grades one through eight, “demonstrate the most important skill in soccer, shooting accuracy on the penalty kick,” according to the council program director, Tom Pergola.

Under its community outreach program, the Knights sponsor this event to help encourage the values of good sportsmanship and healthy competition. The Knights of Columbus are an international Catholic fraternal service organization with 1.8 million members in over 15,000 local councils who donate volunteer hours and funds to charitable causes.

An awards ceremony will be held early next month to celebrate our students’ accomplishments in this challenge.