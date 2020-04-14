Mount Aviat Academy student Isabella Stegmerten wins Knights of Columbus poster contest

A seventh-grade student at Mount Aviat Academy in Childs, Md., has been named a winner of the international Knights of Columbus Keep Christ in Christmas poster contest. The student, Isabella Stegmerten, was notified of the award earlier this month in a letter from Carl A. Anderson, the Supreme Knight.

Anderson wrote that Isabella’s poster was selected from hundreds of entries “and truly represents the importance of making sure that Christ, our Savior, is placed forefront on this holiday.”

Isabella’s poster depicts St. Nicholas gazing upon the Holy Family as the Blessed Mother, who is holding Jesus in swaddling clothes as St. Joseph looks on. The Holy Family is reflected in St. Nicholas’ glasses. Isabella’s father, William, wrote in a letter to the diocese that the inspiration came from the Gospel of John 20:29 when he writes, “Blessed are those who have not seen and yet believe.”

Bishop Becker Council No. 2427 of Elkton, Md., sponsored the local competition at Mount Aviat and also at Immaculate Conception School. Isabella, who lives in Newark, is a member of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in nearby Glasgow, Del.

Isabella received $250 from the Knights for her winning entry.