Nativity Prep receives grant to help with Hispanic Services Program

Nativity Prep, a tuition-free middle school for boys in Wilmington, has received a grant from the Arsht-Cannon Fund at the Delaware Community Foundation. The ACF has awarded $582,248 in grants to Delaware nonprofits that are reaching out to Latino families with accessible and needed educational programs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nativity has received $17,500 to support the Hispanic Services Program, a 12-year educational/support program for Latino boys from Wilmington. According to the school, the funds will cover the translation of materials and with parent meetings, and it will help with a portion of the salary of the principal, Yachira Torres.

According to the Delaware Community Foundation, the grants ranged from direct relief to meet basic needs of qualified immigrant families in crisis to support for the development of innovative and sustainable programs.

“Amid the rising needs of families and the challenges faced by Latino-serving nonprofits, 2020-21 grant funding was prioritized to our nonprofit partners who redesigned their critically needed programs to reach families safely, effectively and with love, excellence and sustainability,” ACF executive director Christine Cannon said.