WILMINGTON — Mary McClory, principal of Padua Academy for the past seven years, will retire at the end of the current academic year. Padua president Tricia Scott made the announcement to the school community in mid-November.

McClory assumed the principal’s position in 2019 following the retirement of Cindy Mann. Previously, she had been an assistant principal. She is in her 31st year at Padua, where she began as a chemistry teacher. According to Scott, McClory has also served in a variety of roles, including science department chair and National Honor Society moderator.

“Throughout each chapter of her career, she has demonstrated a deep commitment to Padua’s mission and the development of our students,” Scott said.

“We are grateful for the foundation she has helped build and the countless ways she has contributed to the lives of our students.”

McClory is a native of Lawrence, Mass., where she graduated from an all-girls high school. She is a longtime member of Resurrection Parish in Pike Creek.