Pro-life event will remember aborted babies buried in Wilmington, memorialize local leader

Delaware Right to Life and the Knights of Columbus will join other pro-life individuals and groups on Oct. 18 at Cathedral Cemetery in Wilmington for a memorial service and tribute to a local pro-life leader. It begins at 10:30 a.m. Cathedral Cemetery is located at 2400 Lancaster Pike.

A prayer service will be held to remember the 63 aborted babies buried in a common grave for which the Knights purchased the memorial headstone in 1988. The fetal remains were found among thousands of others in plastic bags on a garbage loading dock in a Chicago suburb, according to an article in The Dialog. A Wilmington funeral home donated funeral costs and a casket.

One of the people involved in that burial was the late Dee Becker, the former chairperson of the Delaware Pro-Life Coalition Inc., founding president of Delaware Right to Life and a co-chair of the March for Life. She will be memorialized at the ceremony.

A reception will follow. The event is open to the public.