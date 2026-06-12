Samuel Fielding, Salesianum School: ‘The light of the Resurrection is found in the choices we make’

When myself and the 209 Salesian gentlemen seated behind me leave this place, our resilience will be challenged, and we will fall into the temptation to worry about an uncertain future. But one thing we’ve learned from this brotherhood is that worrying is never a productive course of action.

Like running on a treadmill, worrying wears you down, but you never get anywhere. The true strength of this brotherhood is learning to love and support the brother standing right next to you, not just in the big challenges, but also in the ordinary struggles we face daily. Through all tribulations, we are never alone, and they are never the end of the story.

Not only will we always have each other as brothers but we will also always have the grace of God in our hearts. This is why St. Francis de Sales did not say “live like Jesus” or “live with a resemblance of Jesus.” Instead, by saying “Live Jesus,” he reminds us that Christ dwells within this brotherhood, calling us to physically embody him in all we do. And as long as we keep striving to do the little things right with discipline, love, and patience, no matter the outcome, there will always be hope.

And as Saint Paul famously wrote, “hope does not disappoint.” Any suffering, while burdensome, will never be the ultimate reality. As one of my theology teachers, Mr. Menicucci, always says, “the pains of Good Friday are always followed by the joy of Easter Sunday.” The light of the resurrection is found in the daily choices we make. In the words of St. Francis de Sales, “No one is esteemed by God for having lived long, but only for having lived well. For nothing is small in the service of God.”

That is why, as we leave Salesianum and begin new chapters, we must continue to take hold of the ordinary, live it with extraordinary love, and never let go. Thank you, Salesianum. Claim the name. Live Jesus.