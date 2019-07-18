Sister Regina Hudson, one of the founders of Seton Center, dies at 88

Sister Regina Hudson, 88, formerly Sister Regina Michael, a Sister of Charity of Saint Elizabeth and a founding sister of the Seton Center in the Diocese of Wilmington, died July 11 at The Villa at Florham Park, Florham Park, N.J.

Sister Regina was born in Orange, N.J., the daughter of Michael and Regina (Murray) Hudson. She entered the Sisters of Charity on Sept. 6, 1956, and was a member for 62 years.

Sister Regina graduated from St. Michael Hospital School of Nursing, Newark, N.J. and Boston University with an M.S.N. degree in nursing administration. Throughout her nursing ministry, she was an advocate for healthcare for all. She served in New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Maryland. She served as a nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Elizabeth, N.J.; St. Mary Hospital, Passaic, N.J. and New York Hospital. She was director of nursing at East Orange General Hospital; admin. clinic coordinator at Rhodell Health Center, Rhodell, W.V. and Federalsburg, Md.; Bridgeton Area Health Services, Bridgeton, N.J. and she was one of the founding sisters at Seton Center in Princess Anne, Md. She retired to the Villa four years ago.

She is survived by the Sisters of Charity; a loving family of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews and great-grandnieces and nephews, and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sisters of Charity Development Fund, P.O. Box 476, Convent Station, N.J. 07961-0476 would be greatly appreciated.