St. Elizabeth School celebrates Cinco de Mayo with mariachi band: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — The steps of St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington turned into the site of a fiesta on May 5, Cinco de Mayo, for the students of the parish school.

A six-piece mariachi band performed twice under sunny skies, once for the elementary school students, then again for the middle- and high-schoolers. The pastor, Padre Roger DiBuo, mingled with the students as some showed off their dance moves for their mates.

The presentation was arranged by the school’s Spanish teacher. Students greeted the musicians after their performance.

Cinco de Mayo — the fifth of May — is an annual celebration that celebrates Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. It has primarily become associated with the celebration of Mexican-American culture.

Photos by Mike Lang.