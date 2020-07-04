St. Francis Hospital improves emergency department with significant renovations

WILMINGTON — The emergency department at St. Francis Hospital has undergone a series of upgrades and renovations that the hospital said will benefit patient care. The work began in early March and was completed the week of June 15.

It includes:

— nonslip, non-shine flooring throughout the unit to prevent slips and falls for patients and staff, and to ensure easier moving of wheelchairs, beds and equipment

— stainless-steel handrails in all hallways

— all cupboards in patient rooms were removed and replaced with rolling carts containing transparent panels to allow easier access to supplies and stored items

— a state of the art bell system

— new clinical appliances and equipment

Cosmetic upgrades also were made to all patient rooms. Wallpaper was removed, fresh paint was applied, and bumper rails were installed to protect the surfaces.

“These renovations only help us better serve the older adult patients who come to our ED,” said Dr. Bruce Nisbet, medical director of the Saint Francis emergency department. “We are proud to be the first ED in the state of Delaware to receive accreditation as a Senior-Friendly Emergency Department from the American College of Emergency Physicians.”

The certification recognizes the hospital’s commitment to providing clinically excellent care, ensuring optimal transitions from the emergency department to other settings of care (inpatient, rehabilitation, home care, long-term care), and supporting geriatric-focused quality improvement, the hospital said.