St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington hosts “Lights of Love” celebration on Dec. 9

The Junior Board of St. Francis Hospital will host the annual “Lights of Love” celebration on Dec. 9 with a noon Mass in the fifth floor chapel. Mass will be followed by a reception in the hospital lobby. Bishop Malooly will be the main celebrant.

Participants are asked to make a $10 donation and submit the name of a loved one, living or deceased, which will then be displayed on a scroll in the hospital lobby throughout the holidays. Proceeds benefit Junior Board projects to benefit the hospital.

St. Francis Hospital is located at 701 N. Clayton St. in Wilmington. For more information and to make a donation, contact Susan McLaughlin, susanMclaughlin53@gmail.com.