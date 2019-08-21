St. Mary of the Assumption next up for ‘Silver Rose’ tour Aug. 22 in Delaware

St. Mary of the Assumption next up for ‘Silver Rose’ tour Aug....

Several dozen people joined a prayer service with the Silver Rose Aug. 19 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Wilmington

A program of the Knights of Columbus honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe, the Silver Rose is at various locations in Delaware this month. It will be visiting parishes in all three counties in the state over a three-week period.

Prayer services remain to be held at the following parishes:

• Aug. 22, 7 p.m.: St. Mary of the Assumption, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin. Hosted by St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Council.

• Aug. 29, 7 p.m.: Holy Cross, 631 S. State St., Dover. Hosted by Dover Council.

• Sept. 8, 2:30 p.m.: St. Jude the Apostle, 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes. Hosted by Msgr. Desmond Council.

Other parishes interested in hosting the Silver Rose should contact Felix Spitelle at (302) 658-2713 or fspitelle@yahoo.com.