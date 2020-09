There will be a series of Zoom forums on “Anti-Racism — A Catholic Response” on Wednesday evenings from 7-8:30 pm on Sept. 30, Oct. 14, 28 and Nov. 11.

It is sponsored by St. Catherine of Siena and Resurrection Parishes.

To register call 302-633-4900 or email Fr. John Hynes at jhynesscs@aol.com.

A link will be sent for each meeting, participants should obtain a copy of “Racial Justice and the Catholic Church” by Fr. Bryan Massingale.