Web series will examine Black candidates for sainthood

The Archdiocese of Chicago and other dioceses, along with the Tolton Spirituality Center, are sponsoring a virtual educational experience for Black History Month. “Sharing Our Story: An Enduring Faith” will “strive to inspire the Christian faithful through the witness of our Catholic candidates for sainthood,” according to the Archdiocese of Chicago.

One session will be held on each Saturday in February. First up on Feb. 6 are Pierre Toussaint and Elizabeth Lange. The rest of the schedule includes Henriette Delille and Augustus Tolton, Feb. 13; Julia Greeley and Thea Bowman, Feb. 20; and “Augustus Tolton: Renewal, Restoration and Reconciliation,” Feb. 27.

Cardinal Wilton Gregory of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., is scheduled to join the events on Feb. 13 and 27.

The virtual doors open at 3:45 p.m. each Saturday, with a start time of 4. Participation is free and will be available at www.eventbrite.com/e/134671105903. In addition to the Archdiocese of Chicago, the other sponsors are the dioceses of Columbus, Birmingham and Richmond, and the Archdiocese of Denver.