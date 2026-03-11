Pro-life Mass, procession planned for Feast of St. Joseph in Wilmington

On Thursday, March 19, local pro-life supporters will gather at a special 8 a.m. Mass at the Cathedral of St. Peter, 500 N. West Street in Wilmington, to celebrate the Feast of St. Joseph and offer prayers for life.

The Mass will be followed by a procession from the Cathedral to the Planned Parenthood at 625 Shipley Street, where a prayer vigil will be held for “the little ones, their parents, the abortionists and the escorts.” according to a Wilmington Pro Life spokesperson.

Following the vigil, there will be a free will offering lunch following at St Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church hall, 800 West Lea Blvd., in Wilmington.

All are invited to join for all or any part of the day. For more information, contact

wilmingtonprolife@gmail.com