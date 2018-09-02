Catholic Charities expands service to needy on Maryland’s Eastern Shore

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Catholic Charities has expanded its housing services to Somerset and Wicomico counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore with satellite offices in Crisfield and Salisbury.

The offices allow residents of the two counties to seek homeless prevention and rapid rehousing assistance who otherwise would not have been able to travel to Catholic Charities’ Seton Center in Princess Anne during its regular hours, said Tyantha Randall, manager.

A converted 15-passenger van with bench seating and a table can be used to meet clients who cannot visit during office hours.

The homeless prevention program works with people at risk of becoming homeless to keep them in their house or apartment. The rapid rehousing program aims to help people who are living on the street or in shelters work to find and afford permanent housing. Last year, Catholic Charities helped 660 households in Delaware and on Maryland’s Eastern Shore with homeless prevention or rapid rehousing, with more than $417,000 in assistance.

Crisfield services began in June, with a Catholic Charities’ official at an office in McCreedy Hospital between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Salisbury services began this month at Wicomico Presbyterian Church, where Catholic Charities has an office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays and Fridays.

The offices at McCreedy Hospital and Wicomico Presbyterian and especially the van, with bench seats and table, provide flexibility for clients, Randall said.

“The mobile office allows us to better accommodate clients who work during the regular office hours or who have transportation barriers,” she said.

Those “transportation barriers” include clients who do not have a car and must rely on what Randall called limited public transit service.

Seton Center in Princess Anne is about halfway between Crisfield and Salisbury.