St. Francis Healthcare aligns with new regional health system — Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic

Trinity Health, which operates 93 hospitals in 22 states, announced today the formation of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, a new regional health system combining three of its current regional health ministries with five hospitals across Philadelphia and the surrounding communities, including St. Francis in Wilmington, according to a news release from Trinity.

The new system will comprise St. Mary Medical Center (Langhorne, Pa.), Saint Francis Healthcare (Wilmington, Del.) and Mercy Health System’s three hospitals — Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital (Darby, Pa.), Mercy Philadelphia Hospital and Nazareth Hospital (Philadelphia), home health and LIFE programs — in addition to all related joint ventures, sub-corporations, programs and services. The hospital identities will not change.

James L. Woodward, currently president and CEO of St. Mary Medical Center, has been appointed Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic president and CEO and will lead the formation of a regional executive team. Woodward will continue to serve as St. Mary’s leader until a new president is named.

“While we care for a broad array of diverse communities across our region, every member of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic shares a deep-rooted mission of serving together in the spirit of the Gospel as a compassionate healing presence,” said Woodward.

Woodward said in the news release the formation of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic will offer many benefits to the diverse communities served by these five hospitals and their related services including:

• The establishment of region-wide Centers of Excellence to leverage the strengths of existing service offerings.

• More clinical collaboration by physicians and other healthcare experts to provide more comprehensive care options for patients.

• The development of a more comprehensive outpatient strategy to further ensure quality care is extended to every community member in need.

• Streamlined operational efficiencies for both patients and colleagues.

• A renewed dedication to the Catholic-health core values of reverence, stewardship, integrity, justice and the commitment to the underserved.