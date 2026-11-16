As the Catholic Church marked the 10th World Day of the Poor Nov. 15, Pope Leo XIV called on Christians to recognize people living in poverty not simply as recipients of charity, but as brothers and sisters whose dignity, voices and hopes must be restored.

All around the world the observance brought together prayer and practical acts of solidarity.

At St. Peter’s Basilica, Archbishop Luis Marín de San Martín, papal almoner and prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity, celebrated Mass on behalf of Pope Leo XIV, who is still visiting Latin America for the longest trip of his pontificate, which included a homecoming to Peru.

“The love received at the altar must become concrete charity in daily life,” Archbishop Marín said in his homily. He urged Christians to recognize Christ in those who are hungry, lonely or excluded and to make time to listen to people living on society’s margins.

Pope Leo spends World Day of the Poor in his beloved Peru with those in need

While visiting the Peruvian Amazon on Nov. 15, Pope Leo XIV spoke of the connection between human dignity and the protection of vulnerable communities.

“Anything that harms the dignity of life destroys the beauty of the earth,” the pope said during Mass in Pucallpa. Earlier that day, meeting with missionaries and representatives of Indigenous communities, he condemned the exploitation of the Amazon and the hardships faced by its people, including limited access to healthcare and education.

In his message for the World Day of the Poor, released in June, Pope Leo warned that people living in poverty are increasingly marginalized, “robbed not only of bread, but also of a voice and a face.” The theme of the 2026 observance, “The Lord is the refuge of the poor,” is drawn from Psalm 14.

The observance, established by Pope Francis in 2016 and celebrated annually since 2017, has become an occasion for Catholic communities worldwide to combine prayer with practical assistance and personal encounters with people in need.

At the Vatican, 1,500 food packages were distributed to people in need, while two Vatican medical clinics extended their hours during the week to provide free medical and dental care. Pope Leo is scheduled to share a meal with 1,300 people in the Vatican’s Paul VI Audience Hall Nov. 22, following his return from South America.

Longtime papal almoner transferred Vatican style of charity to his current archdiocese

In Lódz, central Poland, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, who served for years as papal almoner under Pope Francis and is now archbishop of Lódz, was putting into practice lessons he said he learned directly from the late pontiff.

Nearly 350 people gathered for a festive lunch Nov. 15 after a Mass for the poor at the city’s cathedral, Cardinal Krajewski told OSV News. The cardinal described how the tables were decorated with flowers and covered with white tablecloths specially sewn by students at a tailoring school. Guests ate from porcelain plates, using regular cutlery rather than disposable utensils, while volunteers served meals at the tables.

“This is about restoring their dignity, giving another person what belongs to me and what I often no longer even notice because I take it for granted,” Cardinal Krajewski told OSV News.

He recalled that Pope Francis was personally involved in planning similar meals at the Vatican, sometimes calling repeatedly to discuss the smallest details. During preparations for a lunch for 1,200 people, Pope Francis even instructed his almoner to consider whether some guests would have difficulty chewing because they had lost their teeth.

“He told me there should be stew, mashed potatoes and green peas,” Cardinal Krajewski recalled. The pope also insisted on proper glasses, flowers and beautiful tablecloths. “The tablecloths should be at least as beautiful as those you would put out for cardinals, because this is Jesus,” the cardinal recalled Pope Francis telling him. “I learned this from Pope Francis,” he told OSV News. “And now I am trying to organize it on a different scale, the scale of a diocese.”

Cardinal Krajewski also pointed to the religious significance of sharing a meal. “Where was the Eucharist instituted? During a meal,” he said. “Jesus chose a table and a meal to institute the Eucharist. Being together, eating together, talking together — how important this is for all of us.”

The cardinal told OSV News that in Lódz, the celebrations extended to over a week, with meals, medical consultations, psychological and psychiatric assistance, and workshops.

On Nov. 14, volunteers and people experiencing homelessness worked together on a theatrical performance in a building being renovated to provide a permanent dining space and medical facilities.

But “above all, it is about time,” he insisted. “We give them our time, something that is so scarce in today’s world because we are always rushing, always late, always saying we cannot meet because we have no time.”

Cardinal Rys: ‘When you give, you gain’

In Kraków, in southern Poland, Cardinal Grzegorz Rys delivered a similar message during a Nov. 15 Mass at St. Mary’s Basilica. “People think that when they give something away, they lose something. The Gospel shows that when you give, you gain,” he said.

For three days, Nov. 13-15, a tent on Kraków’s historic Small Market Square offered people experiencing homelessness meals, medical care, legal and psychological consultations, clothing and other assistance.

Among those offering help was Tomasz Karcz, a Kraków hairdresser who was born without one hand and has spent the past 10 years providing free haircuts to people experiencing homelessness. He first became involved with the Capuchin-run Padre Pio Aid Work during the inaugural World Day of the Poor. Since then, what began as an annual gesture has developed into regular sessions held every two months, with other hairdressers and young volunteers joining him.

Karcz told OSV News that changing someone’s appearance can become the beginning of a larger change. “If I offer someone experiencing homelessness a haircut, perhaps it can become a spark for something new, something better,” he said. “At least for a while, it can distance that person from the image that has become attached to them.”

Jolanta Kaczmarczyk, deputy director of the Padre Pio Aid Work, said the significance of such gestures is often underestimated. “Sometimes people say, ‘Why does a homeless person need a nice shirt? Why does he have a phone?'” she told OSV News. “But things that seem so ordinary and accessible to us help build a sense of normality.”

She recalled accompanying a woman experiencing homelessness to deal with an administrative matter. When they finished, Kaczmarczyk suggested going to a restaurant to celebrate over a cup of tea. The woman was astonished.

“‘But how can we go to a restaurant? I don’t go to restaurants. That’s not a place for me,'” Kaczmarczyk recalled her saying. For Kaczmarczyk, the encounter illustrated how deeply exclusion can affect a person’s sense of belonging.

“I think these gestures really restore a sense of dignity, a sense of equality,” she said. “We are the same. We have the same dreams. We once had homes, too, because nobody is born without a home.”

Yet after a decade of World Day of the Poor observances, Cardinal Krajewski believes much remains to be done. “We have to be quite honest: not everyone in the Church even notices this day,” he told OSV News. “It is easier for us to celebrate Mass and pray for the poor than to reach out and touch them, especially in the space that belongs to us,” Cardinal Krajewski said.

“Invite them into your home. Let them use your bathroom, your shower if necessary. Set the most beautiful table, as though you were expecting a bishop’s visit, or the pope himself,” the cardinal said.

For him, such hospitality is a challenge to the way Christians understand charity.

“Almsgiving means that I give a part of myself, and that costs me something,” Cardinal Krajewski told OSV News.