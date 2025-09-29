Pope Leo XIV encourages European parliamentarians to pursue ‘healthy secularism’

VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo XIV encouraged members of the European Parliament to pursue “a healthy secularism” that maintains the distinction between religions and governments.

“European institutions need people who know how to live a healthy secularism, that is, a style of thinking and acting that affirms the value of religion while preserving the distinction — not separation or confusion — from the political sphere,” the pope said Sept. 29.

Welcoming members of the European Parliament’s Working Group on Intercultural and Interreligious Dialogue to the Vatican, the pope asked God to bless their work “promoting dialogue among all people and respect for all people.”

Pope Benedict XVI had described “healthy secularism” as a form of separation of church and state in which the government does not interfere in religious matters or cast doubt on a person’s fitness for office just because of religious belonging, and no religion expects or demands special treatment. Instead, religions and governments cooperate to promote the common good.

Pope Leo told the European parliamentarians that promoting dialogue between cultures and religions should be “a key objective for a Christian politician.”

A Christian committed to dialogue is someone “deeply rooted in the Gospel and in the values that flow from it,” he said, but at the same time cultivates “openness, listening and dialogue with those who come from other backgrounds, always placing the human person, human dignity and our relational and communal nature at the center.”

The European Parliament working group is not a forum for theological discussion but aims to involve European citizens of all faiths in discussions about policy, culture and strengthening a shared sense of European identity.

The dialogue, Pope Leo said, demonstrates the parliamentarians recognize that “religion is of value both on a personal level and in the social sphere.”

“When authentic and well cultivated, the religious dimension can greatly enhance interpersonal relationships and help people to live in community and society,” he said. “And how important it is today to emphasize the value and the importance of human relationships!”