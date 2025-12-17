Pope Leo XIV, Israeli president speak by phone about Sydney attack, peace in Gaza

VATICAN CITY– Pope Leo XIV and Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke by telephone Dec. 17, just days after a terrorist attack on a Hanukkah celebration in Australia led to the deaths of 15 people.

The Israeli president initiated the call Dec. 17, the day members of the Jewish community would light the fourth Hanukkah candle and as Christians drew closer to their celebration of Christmas, the Vatican press office said.

“During the conversation, in light of the recent terrorist attack in Sydney, the Holy Father reiterated the Catholic Church’s firm condemnation of all forms of antisemitism, which, throughout the world, continues to sow fear in Jewish communities and in society as a whole,” the Vatican statement said.

Without naming Gaza, the Vatican press office also said that Pope Leo “renewed his appeal for perseverance in the various ongoing peace processes in the region and emphasized the urgency of intensifying and continuing efforts in the area of humanitarian aid.”

Despite a ceasefire agreement reached in October, Israel continues to conduct limited military operations in Gaza, according to the United Nations and news accounts.

In addition, the U.N. aid coordination office said Dec. 15 that it and other humanitarian organizations were having difficulty getting relief supplies into Gaza and that winter storms were worsening the “already dire living conditions for displaced families.”

Pope Leo had met with Herzog at the Vatican in early September.

After the attack on members of the Jewish community celebrating Hanukkah on Sydney’s famous Bondi Beach Dec. 14, Pope Leo offered prayers for the victims and condemned all expressions of antisemitism.

“Enough with these forms of antisemitic violence! We must eradicate hatred from our hearts,” the pope said.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, sent a message of condolence to Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney.

“With renewed hope that those tempted to violence will undergo conversion and seek the path of peace and solidarity, His Holiness prays for the healing of those still recovering as well as consolation for those grieving the loss of a loved one,” said the telegram Cardinal Parolin sent in the pope’s name.