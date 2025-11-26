Pope Leo XIV prays for Christians in war zones, especially the Middle East: ‘Do not let us fall into indifference’

Pope Leo XIV prays for Christians in war zones, especially the Middle...

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Pope Leo XIV has asked Catholics to join him in praying for Christians living in areas of war or conflict, especially in the Middle East.

May they “be seeds of peace, reconciliation and hope,” he said.

The pope’s video sharing his prayer intention for December was distributed Nov. 26 by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network.

“Today we pray for Christians living amidst wars and violence. Even surrounded by pain, may they never cease to feel the gentle kindness of your presence and the prayers of their brothers and sisters in faith,” he prayed in the video.

Only through God, “and strengthened by fraternal bonds, can they become the seeds of reconciliation, builders of hope in ways both small and great, capable of forgiving and moving forward, of bridging divides and of seeking justice with mercy,” Pope Leo said.

“Lord Jesus, who called blessed those who work for peace, make us your instruments of peace even where harmony seems impossible,” he prayed.

“Holy Spirit, source of hope in the darkest times, sustain the faith of those who suffer and strengthen their hope,” the pope prayed. “Do not let us fall into indifference, and make us builders of unity, like Jesus.”