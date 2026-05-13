Vatican warns Society of St. Pius X bishop consecrations would be ‘schismatic act’

The planned consecration of new bishops by the traditionalist Society of St. Pius X would be considered “a schismatic act,” the head of the Vatican’s doctrinal office said.

In a statement released May 13 by the Vatican press office, Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, said the society, commonly known by its acronym, SSPX, did “not have the requisite pontifical mandate” and that “formal adherence to the schism constitutes a grave offense against God and entails the excommunication established under Church law.”

“The Holy Father continues in his prayers to ask the Holy Spirit to enlighten those responsible for the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X so that they may reconsider the extremely grave decision they have taken,” the statement read.

In February, Father Davide Pagliarani, superior general of the SSPX, announced the society would proceed with the consecration of new bishops July 1, following a breakdown in communication with the Vatican after requests for an audience with Pope Leo XIV went unanswered.

Citing the need for new bishops, Father Pagliarani said “the objective state of grave necessity in which souls find themselves requires such a decision.”

Father Pagliarani’s statement echoed similar arguments used by Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre, founder of the SSPX, to justify the ordination of four men as bishops in 1988.

Archbishop Lefebvre and the four priests he ordained as bishops were subsequently excommunicated by St. John Paul II, who ruled that no objective necessity justified defying papal authority.

After announcing their intention to proceed with the consecrations, Father Pagliarani was invited to meet with Cardinal Fernández at the Vatican Feb. 12. The cardinal offered to continue dialogue with the SSPX, but only if the society suspended its decision to consecrate new bishops.

After meeting with SSPX council members, Father Pagliarani sent a letter to the cardinal saying that while he welcomed continued dialogue, he could not accept the conditions, noting that the society and the Holy See remained divided over the Second Vatican Council and post-conciliar reforms.

“Indeed, the hand extended to open the dialogue is unfortunately accompanied by another hand already poised to impose sanctions,” he wrote. “There is talk of breaking communion, of schism and of ‘serious consequences.’ Moreover, this threat is now public, creating pressure that is hardly compatible with a genuine desire for fraternal exchanges and constructive dialogue.”

For decades, the Vatican and leaders of the Society of St. Pius X have sought a way to fully reintegrate its members into the life of the Catholic Church.

Talks between the Vatican and the society began under St. John Paul II and continued throughout the papacies of Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis.

OSV News reached out to the SSPX for comment on Cardinal Fernández’s statement and is awaiting a response.