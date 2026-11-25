VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo XIV released Nov. 25 a motu proprio reshaping the Church’s efforts to offer pastoral care in prisons.

The motu proprio, titled “In carcere eram, et venistis ad me” (“I was in prison, and you visited me” in Latin), aims to create a new, more “agile and flexible” structure for prison ministry.

Pope Leo described the changes as “oriented towards service and imbued with a spirit of dialogue and sharing,” so that those working in this field may receive appropriate training and support, and prisoners themselves may experience this “time of solitude and isolation” as a “moment of grace and salvation.”

The document abolishes the International Commission of Catholic Prison Pastoral Care (ICCPPC), established in Rome in 1950 with the support, among others, of the then-Substitute of the Secretariat of State Father Giovanni Battista Montini (later pope and now saint, Paul VI), and creates the Prison Ministry Pastoral Outreach Service.

This new entity will be affiliated with the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and is tasked with providing “pastoral orientations and guidelines.”

Published Nov. 25, the motu proprio was signed by the pope on Nov. 22, the Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe.

— A network for pastoral collaboration —

The Prison Ministry Pastoral Outreach Service will function as a “network for pastoral collaboration among the particular Churches, Bishops’ Conferences, their regional and continental associations, and the hierarchical structures of the Eastern Churches,” the document explained.

It will be coordinated by a bishop appointed by the pope for a five-year term, and proposed by the dicastery. The bishop coordinator will be assisted by at least three advisers active in prison ministry.

Concurrent with the document’s publication, Pope Leo appointed Archbishop Jorge García Cuerva, the archbishop of Buenos Aires, who previously served as the papal delegate to the ICCPPC, to be the first to serve in this new role.

— Christ’s words as the guiding principle of every action —

The title of the motu proprio, “I was in prison, and you visited me,” is inspired by Christ’s words to his disciples in the Gospel of Matthew (Mt 25:36).

“Recognizing the face of the Lord in the most forgotten peripheries of the world is a constant challenge, to which the People of God are called to offer ever-new and up-to-date responses,” Pope Leo XIV wrote in the document.

Prison ministry is called to undergo “a review that does not stop at organizational aspects, but takes the form of a genuine process of spiritual and theological maturation,” he said.

The prison environment is a pastoral field characterized by considerable geographical and cultural diversity, the pope added, and therefore requires “a new theological reflection, capable of inspiring local pastoral ministries through a shared spirituality experienced as a living encounter with Christ.”

The ultimate criterion for every pastoral action — the “cornerstone,” as the pope describes it — is Jesus’ own words identifying himself with the prisoner visited by his disciples.

“Prison ministry is not separate from the overall evangelizing mission of the Church,” Pope Leo said. “In a world marked by injustice, which lies at the root of social evils, the problem of prisons is a problem for society as a whole.”

Prison ministry concerns the entire People of God, he wrote, “The disciples of Jesus are called to bear witness everywhere that no one is excluded from God’s love. Everyone, with their own history, mistakes, and sufferings, continues to be precious in the eyes of the Lord.”

— A service “at the level of the universal Church” —

Pope Leo entrusted to the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development the responsibility of ensuring the suppression of the International Commission of Catholic Prison Pastoral Care (ICCPPC).

He noted that while the new Prison Ministry Pastoral Outreach Service is established at the level of the universal Church, it “does not constitute a canonical entity with its own juridical personality.”

The responsibilities of the new prison ministry service include the promotion of prison ministry at the universal level, the accompaniment of particular Churches in developing their prison ministry, and the development of training for pastoral workers, including through digital tools. The new entity is called to promote the dignity of the human person in the context of detention, offering “contributions towards the greater humanization of prison policies.”

The motu proprio also specifies that the service will not have a permanent endowment. The coordinator will establish a separate fund for the duration of their mandate to cover operating expenses. The costs of individual projects will be borne by the participating organizations.

The final provision of the apostolic letter entrusts the prefect of the dicastery, Sister Alessandra Smerilli, with bringing the appointment of the papal delegate to an end, approving any implementing regulations, and issuing the administrative acts necessary to give full effect to the decisions set out in the motu proprio.

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Salvatore Cernuzio is a staff writer for Vatican News. A version of this story was originally published by Vatican News and distributed through a partnership with OSV News.