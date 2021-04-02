Our Lenten Journey, April 2, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we have offered suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. We hope you have found ways to participate in our annual Lenten Journey and are enriched by your observance of Lent this year.

Good Friday, April 2

Today, we remember the ultimate sadness, the death of Jesus on the Cross.

Today’s Deed: During quiet time between 1-3 p.m., be sure to include prayers for our dearly departed family and friends, and those who lost their lives in the pandemic.

Here are some prayer suggestions from the USCCB:

https://www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/bereavement-and-funerals/prayers-for-death-and-dying

Readings for April 2 – Click here.