Our Lenten Journey April 8, 2022

“Whenever we say we are sorry to the Lord, of course he forgives us. But God isn’t the only one we’ve offended with our sins.” — Father John Solomon

In preparation for Reconciliation Monday, Father John Solomon, pastor of St. Mary Star of the Sea parish in Ocean City, Md., offers his thoughts on reconciliation as we prepare for Reconciliation Monday. Read his refection and watch the video here: thedialog.org/catechetical-corner/in-reconciliation-pope-francis-demonstrates-we-all-make-poor-choices-and-god-always-forgives-us-father-john-solomon/

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, this year’s annual Lenten Journey will focus on the theme of Reconciliation, in anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, April 11.

Prepare for Reconciliation Monday by reading The Dialog story here: ‘Reconciliation Monday’ April 11 helps all in Diocese of Wilmington prepare for Easter

For more information on Reconciliation Monday from the diocesan website:

For resources on how to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Basic explanation of the Sacrament:

Resources about the sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance/sacrament-of-penance-resources-for-individuals

A step-by-step guide to Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/resources/Bulletin-Insert-Penance-ENG.pdf