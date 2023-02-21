Our Lenten Journey, Feb. 22, 2023

“From the Eucharist comes strength to live the Christian life and zeal to share that life with others.” — Saint John Paul II

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, Our Lenten Journey this year will focus on the Eucharist. Check in with TheDialog.org each day; take a moment to meditate on the Body and Blood of Christ with thoughts from saints and scholars.

Read more about the role of the Eucharist in our lives in “The Mystery of the Eucharist and the Call to Love and Transform.”

Naturally, receiving the Eucharist goes hand in hand with the sacrament of Reconciliation. An announcement regarding the Diocese of Wilmington’s observance of Reconciliation Monday will be coming soon.

“Part of the greatest preparation we can make to receive Christ’s body and blood worthily and fruitfully is to experience his forgiveness and healing in confession. … It is by going to confession that we are welcomed back into communion and rendered capable of receiving eucharistic Communion in truth.” — Dominican Father Thomas Aquinas Pickett

For resources on how to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation and a basic explanation of the Sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Resources for individuals wishing to receive the sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance/sacrament-of-penance-resources-for-individuals

A step-by-step guide to Reconciliation from the USCCB:

www.usccb.org/resources/Bulletin-Insert-Penance-ENG.pdf